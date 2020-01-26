Union president, former Elk Grove trustee candidate charged with battery

The president of a local union who once ran for Elk Grove Village trustee was charged with battery earlier this month.

Jeff Ziemann, 60, was charged with battery causing bodily harm Jan. 14, according to arrest records obtained by the Sun-Times from Elk Grove Village police. The Elk Grove Journal reported that Ziemann was accused of beating a woman who came to his home for drinks after the two met at a bar called Coach's Corner.

