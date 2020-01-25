Round Lake man charged in Chicago sex assault by fake delivery driver

A 57-year-old Round Lake man was ordered held without bail Friday for allegedly posing as an Amazon delivery driver and sexually assaulting a woman inside her Albany Park home in December.

Forrest Petersen knocked on the door of the victim's apartment in the 4200 block of North Francisco around 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, carrying a package, Assistant State's Attorney Esmerelda Rubio said. Once inside, Petersen groped the woman and pushed her against a wall, Rubio said.

Petersen was arrested Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Village Drive in Round Lake and charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, police said.

