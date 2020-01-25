Police: Men armed with handguns rob gas station in Naperville

Naperville police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday.

Police responded to the armed robbery on the 1900 block of Brookdale Road at about 12:25 a.m. Two men entered the gas station; each showed a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, police said.

The pair then fled the area in a black sedan, police said in a news release. There were no reports of injuries.

The suspects are described as black men, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. One of the men, who has a slender build and a mustache, was wearing a dark mask, hooded sweatshirt, pants and boots, police said.

The other man, who has a medium build, was wearing a dark mask, a hooded sweatshirt and jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the department's Investigations Division at (630) 420-6666.