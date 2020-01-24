Up to 5 inches of snow predicted for suburbs

A winter weather advisory calls for up to five inches of snow in most parts of the suburbs starting late Friday into Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo

Another round snowfall is expected in the suburbs this weekend, starting later tonight.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service call for up to 5 inches of snow in most parts of the suburbs and tapering to the east along the lake front and south below Interstate 80.

Meteorologists also warned of pockets of snowfall could amount to 6 inches in some areas.

Light rain and drizzle throughout much of today will give way in the evening to snow, beginning around 8 p.m. and lasting through Saturday morning.

A winter weather advisory, covering Chicago and the collar counties, starts at 6 p.m. and ends at midnight Saturday night.