 

Unauthorized driver who entered Great Lakes naval base in custody

  • The main entrance to Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Great Lakes went on lockdown Friday morning after an unauthorized vehicle drove past a security point.

  • A line of vehicles outside the main gate at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Great Lakes went on lockdown Friday morning after an unauthorized vehicle drove past a security point.

Daily Herald report
Updated 1/24/2020 11:25 AM

The driver of a vehicle that illegally entered the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in North Chicago early Friday morning and caused a lockdown of the facility has been caught and is being questioned by military police.

The lockdown is still in place as the area is "being swept by military working dogs," according to naval base officials.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Several buildings have been evacuated as well.

The lockdown occurred just after 7 a.m. when a Toyota Camry belonging to an employee of the base passed through a gate and did not follow directions of a gate sentry, a base spokesman said.

The vehicle and driver were located about 9:30 a.m.

No one was harmed and the vehicle did not cause any damage.

A graduation ceremony slated for earlier this morning is being delayed until later today, a spokesman said.

Base officials also reported that a vehicle that had been driven to the base for the graduation caught fire during the lockdown, but was extinguished. The fire was unrelated to the gate runner, officials said.

