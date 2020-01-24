New education center proposed for Primrose Farm in St. Charles

A new multipurpose agriculture lab and education center could help enhance the educational opportunities offered at Primrose Farm, St. Charles Park District officials said. Courtesy of the St. Charles Park District

A lack of indoor programming space at Primrose Farm has limited the use of what park district officials say is an otherwise popular educational experience for the St. Charles community.

A new multipurpose agriculture lab planned for the scenic property at 5N726 Crane Road would enhance the opportunities offered there year-round, said Laura Rudow, superintendent of parks and planning.

The park district is seeking a $1 million grant through the Illinois Park and Recreational Facility Construction program to help cover project costs. That would bring the district's anticipated contribution to about $500,000, Rudow said.

With 100 acres of active farmland and 200 public garden plots, Primrose Farm is the site of school field trips, 4-H Club outings, summer camps, visits from Scout troops and various drop-in activities, Rudow said. But without a temperature-controlled facility on site, all programs depend on weather and can be scheduled only from April through October.

Plans for the proposed 2,400-square-foot education center call for a multipurpose room, an agriculture lab, a small kitchen for farm-to-table experiments, curriculum-planning areas, and agriculture and textile exhibits. Potential programming could focus on food sources, fine arts, history and other sciences, Rudow said.

"There's so much opportunity there," she said. "It's one of the most beautiful sites in St. Charles."

The fully accessible facility would have heating and air conditioning systems, as well as office space for staff members, who currently work out of the basement of a rented farmhouse, Rudow said. It also would create two public restrooms with access from the outside -- a major improvement considering the property doesn't currently have plumbing, she said.

Other features include a wind turbine to power a well for the building, solar panels and an Illinois Mound septic system.

Creating indoor programming space at Primrose Farm is identified as a top priority in the park district's five-year master plan. An existing barn on the property can be used for some seasonal events, such as a spring barn dance, Rudow said, but it's not an ideal site for recreational activities.

If state funding is secured and all goes as planned, she said, the park district hopes to complete the new agriculture lab by 2021.

Residents are being asked to weigh in on the proposed project during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. After the meeting, plans for the new facility will be on display for one week, with staff members available to answer questions and hear feedback.

Comments also can be submitted to scpd@stcparks.org through Feb. 14.