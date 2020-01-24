Man who escaped squad car after arrest near Lake Villa recaptured, authorities say

Lake County authorities have caught a 26-year-old man they say was arrested Friday but ran from a squad car while still handcuffed.

Sheriff's deputies first arrested Nicholas A. Valentino, who has no permanent address, after they were sent to the 37400 block of North Cermona Avenue near Lake Villa for a drug investigation and learned he had two outstanding warrants.

Valentino was handcuffed and put in the back seat of a squad car about 1:35 p.m., but he escaped after a deputy briefly returned to a residence on North Cermona to collect evidence, a news release said. His hands were cuffed behind him when he escaped.

Authorities found and rearrested Valentino without incident about 8:55 p.m. Friday near Columbus and West Isola avenues near Lake Villa. He was still wearing the handcuffs but had maneuvered them to be in front of his body, authorities said.

Valentino was wanted in Lake County on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and in DuPage County on a warrant for a drug possession, authorities said.

Authorities are reviewing additional charges against Valentino in connection with Friday's case.