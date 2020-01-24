Great Lakes naval base placed on lockdown

A lockdown order has been issued at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in North Chicago after a vehicle or person reportedly passed through a gate on the military base without authorization.

The lockdown was reported on the base's Facebook page.

"Run, hide fight!" The post read. "All personnel, lockdown. Take cover in nearest building or structure. Await instruction. All gates are closed. We are looking for a gate runner."

The lockdown was ordered at about 7:30 a.m.