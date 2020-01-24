Breaking: Sanders found guilty of murder, home invasion in Hinsdale

A jury has found Dominic Sanders guilty of first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary in the slaying of Andrea Urban of Hinsdale in 2017, and it called the murder especially brutal or heinous.

That means Sanders would be eligible for a natural life sentence.

The jurors believed the prosecutors' argument, that Urban was killed in a vicious outburst of rage during a burglary of her home, and not the defense argument, that somebody else killed her later that day, after Sanders stole and sold two of Urban's rings.

Urban's daughter, son, mother, brother and other friends and relatives were in the courtroom for the verdict.

During closing arguments Friday at his murder trial, prosecutors painted a picture of Sanders casing houses to burglarize the morning of May 4, 2017, entering Urban's house because he thought no one was home, and then beating her and slashing her throat from behind, when she discovered him.

"So the last moments of her life were spent in that degrading position on the kitchen floor, bleeding to death," Assistant State's Attorney Catherine DeLaMar told the jury, showing them a photograph of Urban, face down, surrounded by blood, with her clothing cut, a breast exposed and her leggings around her knees.

DeLaMar repeated a statement made by Sanders when he was arrested and questioned by police 20 days after the slaying, in which he admitted stealing the rings but said he immediately wanted to go back and apologize, but feared Urban would call police.

"That's why he took that knife and slit her throat and hit her with the knife" so hard she suffered skull fractures, DeLaMar said.

But senior public defender Teresa Rioux argued the timeline the state presented, with videos from a bank, parking lots and a house, indicate Sanders couldn't have had the time to walk from where he parked, get to Urban's house blocks away, burglarize and murder her and get back in the time presented.

She raised doubts about the storage of one of Sanders' shoes, on which authorities say they found drops of Andrea Urban's blood, suggesting they may have come into contact with other collected evidence. The shoes were collected when Sanders was arrested.

She noted that aside from the large amount of blood on the kitchen floor, there were no bloody footprints, that Urban's purse and wallet were still in the kitchen, and that of fingerprints suitable for testing, none belonged to Sanders.

The home, including the kitchen, appeared tidy, with the knife block from which the knife was taken neatly lined up with two other knife blocks on a counter. "It doesn't appear there was a struggle with a stranger," Rioux said.

She suggested Urban may have been wearing the rings that day, took them off to do some weeding and put them on a ledge inside the front door. Urban's son had testified only mail was put on that ledge, and her daughter testified the rings, which were family heirlooms, were stored in a dresser cabinet in Urban's bedroom when they weren't being worn.

Sanders told police Urban's front door was unlocked, and that he opened the door, saw the rings, leaned in and took them.

The jury of five women and seven men received the case shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.