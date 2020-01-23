Planning, not promises, at center of Des Plaines' economic success, mayor says

In his second-to-last Address to Business, Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz on Thursday spoke of the strides the city has made in infrastructure improvement, economic development and financial stability over the past decade by making plans rather than promises.

Bogusz, whose tenure as mayor will end next year due to the city's term limits, made the annual presentation to the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Manzo's Banquets.

While city government to a large degree protects the interests of residents, Bogusz told the business community that its interest and investment in Des Plaines is a big part of the equation.

"You guys contribute a great deal," Bogusz said. "Challenge us. Don't make our jobs easy, make our jobs fun. We're going to keep up our end of the bargain."

The city's willingness to partner with businesses is reflected in the Cook County Class 6B and 7C property tax incentives it's endorsed to attract new companies or retain expanding ones. Since 2011, these incentives alone have led to 4.8 million square feet of formerly vacant space being occupied and the creation of 6,200 new jobs, Bogusz said.

The city now invests four times as much in infrastructure year to year as it did before 2011, and has saved $29 million in interest by paying off loans at a quicker rate.

Bogusz said Des Plaines is now leading the region in its low municipal debt and property taxes, as well as in the increases in its home values and the affordability of its office and retail spaces.

"Our occupancy rates are crushing our neighbors'," Bogusz said.

While the city used to go hunting for development opportunities, investors now are seeking out Des Plaines, he said. A prime example is the current replacement of an entire city block downtown with a new residential and retail development.

"A truly huge investment of private capital in our downtown," Bogusz said. "That's something that simply wouldn't have happened 10 years ago."

Another sign of improvement downtown is the recent relighting of the marquee of the Des Plaines Theatre, as an upgrade of the facility through a city partnership with Rivers Casino continues.

In closing, Bogusz emphasized that much of the city's success is the result of long-term planning. One such plan just getting under way is the proposed construction of a new Metra station on the North Central Service line near the intersection of Oakton and Lee streets.

But only constituents -- including those of the business community -- can ensure that such plans don't become empty promises, Bogusz said.

"It's your job to hold me and whoever comes after me accountable," he said.