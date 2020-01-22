Watch candidates for Foster's Congressional seat square off live on dailyherald.com

Video interviews of candidates for the Congressional seat now held by Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville will be livestreamed today on dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald's Facebook page.

A Daily Herald Editorial Board joint interview with Democratic primary candidates Foster and Will County Board member Rachel Ventura of Joliet will take place at 10 a.m.

The Editorial Board's interview with Republican primary candidates Krishna Bansal, a business owner and member of the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission; and law enforcement officer Rick Laib of Joliet is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Each interview is expected to last an hour and will involve some give and take between the candidates.

The recorded video will be posted on dailyherald.com for replay later in the day.

The district takes in parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendell and Will counties. The primary election is March 17.