More snow expected tonight through Saturday morning

Four to six inches of snow is expected in the Chicago area starting tonight until Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service Chicago forecasts light, wet snow until Thursday evening, which could end up mixing with drizzle or light rain through Thursday afternoon and early evening. The snow will likely cause slick roads in some spots during Thursday and Friday morning commutes.

On Friday and Saturday, a mix of wet snow with rain is possible, but the weather service says there is "more uncertainty" for those days.

Friday evening commutes likely will be slower, the weather service warns.