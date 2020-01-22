Feder: The holidays were good for WLIT, not for WGN

While iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM dominated the ratings in December with nonstop Christmas music, Steve Cochran's swan song as morning star on news/talk WGN 720-AM marked the Nexstar Media Group station's only strong showing for the month.

Nielsen Audio figures released Wednesday gave 93.9 Lite FM its highest audience share in three years, thanks to its 19th consecutive run as "Chicago's Christmas Station." It also swept all four dayparts, with first-place finishes for Melissa Forman in mornings, Robin Rock in middays, Mick Lee in afternoons and the syndicated Delilah Rene in evenings.

