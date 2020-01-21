Watch: Wheaton police officers called to shovel doughnuts off the ground
Updated 1/21/2020 12:05 AM
Wheaton police officers were called to the scene of a tragedy Sunday: dozens of discarded doughnuts near Naperville Road.
ABC 7 Chicago reports the officers were called to the scene. They promptly took care of it, though perhaps not the way they or anybody would want to.
A Twitter user posted video of the officers shoveling all the doughnuts into two large buckets.
They were even stomping the doughnuts down into the buckets to fit them all in.
A thing I saw yesterday in Wheaton. pic.twitter.com/qfdyT36JhE— Matt Topic (@mvtopic) January 20, 2020
