 

Watch: Wheaton police officers called to shovel doughnuts off the ground

  • Wheaton police were caught on video Sunday, seen in a tweet Monday, shoveling up dozens of doughnuts near Naperville Road.

Daily Herald report
Updated 1/21/2020 12:05 AM

Wheaton police officers were called to the scene of a tragedy Sunday: dozens of discarded doughnuts near Naperville Road.

ABC 7 Chicago reports the officers were called to the scene. They promptly took care of it, though perhaps not the way they or anybody would want to.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A Twitter user posted video of the officers shoveling all the doughnuts into two large buckets.

They were even stomping the doughnuts down into the buckets to fit them all in.

Here's the tweet of the video.

