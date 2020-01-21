SWAT team deployed for Montogmery apartment standoff

A regional SWAT team was called into service early Tuesday for a standoff at an apartment complex in Montgomery.

Kane County Chief Deputy Pat Gengler said Montgomery police and the sheriff's office are working in conjunction with the SWAT team to resolve the standoff at the Victoria Apartment Complex on the 700 block of Oakton Drive.

Several roads in the area are blocked off and authorities are urging the public to avoid the area.

The standoff began early Tuesday morning, but officials are not saying what prompted the police action.

Gengler asked media helicopters in the area to avoid showing close-ups of SWAT personnel positions in the area to avoid "the subject" inside the apartment complex from learning where law enforcement are stationed.