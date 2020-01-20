 

King holiday 'a day to do something positive' for Arlington Heights church

  • Donniece Samuels and her husband, Peter Uccio, share a laugh over a meal Monday provided by volunteers at the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

      Donniece Samuels and her husband, Peter Uccio, share a laugh over a meal Monday provided by volunteers at the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • TC Anderson, associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights, sorts through donated food that will be distributed to food pantries in Arlington Heights. "This is the second year we have done this, I think the purpose is to try and create a little more brightness in the world," he said.

      TC Anderson, associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights, sorts through donated food that will be distributed to food pantries in Arlington Heights. "This is the second year we have done this, I think the purpose is to try and create a little more brightness in the world," he said. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Peter Uccio and his wife, Donniece Samuels, were among the guests of honor Monday when First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights hosted a lunch for anyone who needed it to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

      Peter Uccio and his wife, Donniece Samuels, were among the guests of honor Monday when First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights hosted a lunch for anyone who needed it to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Walt Meyer, a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights, made more than 100 grilled cheese sandwiches Monday as part of the free meal served there Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

      Walt Meyer, a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights, made more than 100 grilled cheese sandwiches Monday as part of the free meal served there Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Ellen Anderson, left, and Susie Kopec make signs announcing the free lunch hosted Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

      Ellen Anderson, left, and Susie Kopec make signs announcing the free lunch hosted Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 1/20/2020 4:00 PM

Four months ago, Peter Uccio was diagnosed with liver cancer.

He and his wife, Donniece Samuels, traveled from Pennsylvania to the Northwest suburbs where he hoped to find work, but dealing with cancer has made that a challenge.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Their difficulties brought them to the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights on Monday where they enjoyed a lunch provided by volunteers taking part in a day of service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"It's something we are supposed to do," said Walt Meyer, who prepared dozens of grilled cheese sandwiches to feed anyone who wanders in from the cold. "Jesus said to take care of his people, and we are."

The effort was appreciated by Uccio, Samuels and the others who joined them for lunch.

"It's good that they do this, get us a meal, get us fed," Uccio said.

TC Anderson, associate pastor at First Presbyterian, said food donated as part of the event also will be distributed to food pantries in Arlington Heights.

"This is the second year we have done this. I think the purpose is to try and create a little more brightness in the world," Anderson said. "Use Martin Luther King Jr. Day to do something positive instead of having the day off and bum about."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 