King holiday 'a day to do something positive' for Arlington Heights church

Four months ago, Peter Uccio was diagnosed with liver cancer.

He and his wife, Donniece Samuels, traveled from Pennsylvania to the Northwest suburbs where he hoped to find work, but dealing with cancer has made that a challenge.

Their difficulties brought them to the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Arlington Heights on Monday where they enjoyed a lunch provided by volunteers taking part in a day of service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"It's something we are supposed to do," said Walt Meyer, who prepared dozens of grilled cheese sandwiches to feed anyone who wanders in from the cold. "Jesus said to take care of his people, and we are."

The effort was appreciated by Uccio, Samuels and the others who joined them for lunch.

"It's good that they do this, get us a meal, get us fed," Uccio said.

TC Anderson, associate pastor at First Presbyterian, said food donated as part of the event also will be distributed to food pantries in Arlington Heights.

"This is the second year we have done this. I think the purpose is to try and create a little more brightness in the world," Anderson said. "Use Martin Luther King Jr. Day to do something positive instead of having the day off and bum about."