 

Choir brings joyous sounds to Judson on MLK Day

  The Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Edmond joins his Second Baptist Church of Elgin choir onstage as it performs at Judson University's Herrick Chapel during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. It's the 17th year Second Baptist has joined Judson to mark the occasion.

      The Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Edmond joins his Second Baptist Church of Elgin choir onstage as it performs at Judson University's Herrick Chapel during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. It's the 17th year Second Baptist has joined Judson to mark the occasion. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  Director Michelle Johnson leads voices of the Second Baptist Church of Elgin choir as they celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

      Director Michelle Johnson leads voices of the Second Baptist Church of Elgin choir as they celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  The crowd stands in praise in a packed Herrick Chapel at Judson University Monday.

      The crowd stands in praise in a packed Herrick Chapel at Judson University Monday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 1/20/2020 4:38 PM

Choir members and musicians from Second Baptist Church of Elgin brought the joyous sounds of worship to a packed house Monday at Judson University's Herrick Chapel during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service.

Now in its 17th year, the program is spearheaded by Second Baptist Church the Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Edmond, a former member of Judson's board of trustees.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Edmond joined the choir onstage and eschewed his notes, instead talking about the church's founding 153 years ago by escaped slaves from Alabama and what he hopes will be another 150 years for the church in Elgin. Edmond is retiring this year after 20 years at Second Baptist.

The church also made a donation to the Judson University general scholarship fund.

