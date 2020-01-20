Choir brings joyous sounds to Judson on MLK Day

Choir members and musicians from Second Baptist Church of Elgin brought the joyous sounds of worship to a packed house Monday at Judson University's Herrick Chapel during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service.

Now in its 17th year, the program is spearheaded by Second Baptist Church the Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Edmond, a former member of Judson's board of trustees.

Edmond joined the choir onstage and eschewed his notes, instead talking about the church's founding 153 years ago by escaped slaves from Alabama and what he hopes will be another 150 years for the church in Elgin. Edmond is retiring this year after 20 years at Second Baptist.

The church also made a donation to the Judson University general scholarship fund.