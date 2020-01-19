Waukegan man missing, could be in danger, police say

A 74-year-old Waukegan man suffers from Alzheimer's disease was reported missing early Sunday after a family member went to his home and discovered its front door open and no one inside.

Maurillo Melgoza was last seen about midnight Sunday at the home in the 2800 block of Central Avenue, police said. A relative reported him missing at about 4 a.m.

Melgoza normally would not have left the home on his own, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a thin gray jacket, black sweatpants, with black and gray slippers. It is possible that he is not wearing anything on his feet at this point, police said.

He is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair, light skin and of Hispanic descent.

Anyone with information about Melgoza or who sees someone fitting his description is asked to call 911.