Missing Waukegan man located safely

A 74-year-old Waukegan man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease has been found safely, hours after he had been reported missing early Sunday after a family member went to his home and discovered its front door open with no one inside.

Family is taking Maurillo Melgoza to an area hospital for a precautionary checkup, police said Sunday afternoon.

Melgoza was last seen about midnight Sunday at the home in the 2800 block of Central Avenue, police said. A relative reported him missing at about 4 a.m. Melgoza normally would not have left the home on his own, according to police.

Police initially feared Melgoza may have been outside in the bitter cold temperatures Sunday without any footwear.