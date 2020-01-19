Missing Carol Stream woman located
Updated 1/19/2020 6:18 PM
Authorities said Sunday evening that a 66-year-old Carol Stream woman who went missing Saturday has been located.
Sylvia Curry-Watson had last been seen about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 100 block of Mantle Lane in Carol Stream, police said.
