Fatal outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Carol Stream under scrutiny

Authorities are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' disease at the Covenant Living of Windsor Park retirement home. In two people, complications of the disease and other factors were fatal. Daily Herald File Photo

State and local authorities are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' disease -- two of them fatal -- at a Covenant Living retirement home in Carol Stream.

"Two residents of Windsor Park have died from a combination of Legionnaires' disease and other underlying conditions," DuPage County Health Department spokesman Don Bolger said Saturday.

The names of the Covenant Living at Windsor Park residents, ages and when they died are considered "protected health information" and could not be released, officials said.

Legionnaires' disease struck at another local Covenant Living complex in 2019. Thirteen cases were confirmed at Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia, the Kane County Health Department reported in October. Several Holmstad residents were hospitalized as a result.

The illness broke out at the Windsor Park retirement community after May 2019, officials said. The Illinois Department of Public Health and DuPage experts are collecting information from the site and will visit Windsor Park to test its water.

Windsor Park staff members are also seeking answers and "taking action based on its water management plan and implementing multiple control measures" that include flushing the plumbing system, DuPage County officials said.

Covenant Living could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Covenant officials are providing information to "potentially impacted" residents, staff members and visitors about Legionnaires' disease and "are following IDPH recommendations to identify other potential cases and to ensure appropriate testing and clinical management," DuPage County health department officials said.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection or pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. People can become ill by breathing in mist or swallowing water containing the bacteria.

The bacteria can be found in cooling towers, showers, fountains and hot tubs. The disease commonly occurs in residential settings with complicated water systems like hotels, cruise ships and hospitals, state experts said.

It is not contagious from person to person and most healthy individuals do not get the disease after exposure.