FAA orders ground stop at O'Hare due to weather

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport due to the messy weather tonight.

A notice on the FAA's website says the order is a result of snow and ice and "airline request."

"There is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving (at) Chicago OHare International Airport, Chicago, IL (ORD)," a notice says. "This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 9 hours and 54 minutes."

Flights are still departing O'Hare with delays, but all flights bound for O'Hare are being kept at their destinations, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Flights are continuing at Midway Airport, with delays right now of 15 minutes or less, the FAA says.

Nearly 570 flights have been canceled today due to the storm, and 159 canceled at Midway, according to official Twitter feeds from the airports just after 7:30 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and Kankakee counties until 6 a.m. on Saturday, and one began earlier today for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston counties.

Between 1-3 inches of snow are expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC 7 AccuWeather Team.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.