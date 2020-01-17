 

FAA orders ground stop at O'Hare due to weather

  • Car headlights illuminate the snow during Friday evening's commute in Lake County.

      Car headlights illuminate the snow during Friday evening's commute in Lake County. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Highland Middle School student Ted Stouffer, 13, of Libertyville carries his double bass instrument out of Libertyville High School in the snow. "It's not bad" is how he described the wet heavy snow as he carried his 25-pound instrument to his mom's car.

      Highland Middle School student Ted Stouffer, 13, of Libertyville carries his double bass instrument out of Libertyville High School in the snow. "It's not bad" is how he described the wet heavy snow as he carried his 25-pound instrument to his mom's car. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Traffic crawls on Algonquin Road as snow falls Friday during the afternoon rush hour in Arlington Heights.

      Traffic crawls on Algonquin Road as snow falls Friday during the afternoon rush hour in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Metra passengers are greeted by falling snow after stepping off the train Friday afternoon at the Arlington Heights station.

      Metra passengers are greeted by falling snow after stepping off the train Friday afternoon at the Arlington Heights station. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Commuters head for home in the snow as their train pulls out of the station Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights.

      Commuters head for home in the snow as their train pulls out of the station Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/17/2020 7:54 PM

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport due to the messy weather tonight.

A notice on the FAA's website says the order is a result of snow and ice and "airline request."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"There is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving (at) Chicago OHare International Airport, Chicago, IL (ORD)," a notice says. "This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 9 hours and 54 minutes."

Flights are still departing O'Hare with delays, but all flights bound for O'Hare are being kept at their destinations, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Flights are continuing at Midway Airport, with delays right now of 15 minutes or less, the FAA says.

Nearly 570 flights have been canceled today due to the storm, and 159 canceled at Midway, according to official Twitter feeds from the airports just after 7:30 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and Kankakee counties until 6 a.m. on Saturday, and one began earlier today for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston counties.

Between 1-3 inches of snow are expected Friday night, with higher totals of between 3-5 inches in Chicago's northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC 7 AccuWeather Team.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.

