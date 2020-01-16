Three children among barbershop shooting victims
Updated 1/16/2020 10:17 PM
Three boys and two men were shot Thursday at a barbershop in East Garfield Park on the West Side, authorities said.
Two people walked into Gotcha Faded barbershop about 6:15 p.m. on the 200 block of North Pulaski Road, looked around and walked back out, Chicago police said. Then they fired shots into the shop from outside.
An 11-year-old boy was hit in the back, abdomen and left arm, police said. Another boy, 16, was shot in the hip, while a third boy, 12, was struck in the knee.
For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.