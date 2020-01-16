 

Suspicious package triggers evacuation of office building housing the Daily Herald

  • An office building in Arlington Heights has been evacuated for investigation of a suspicious package.

  • FBI personnel are on the scene to investigate a suspicious package delivered to the Daily Herald offices in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald Report
Updated 1/16/2020 3:23 PM

A suspicious package delivered to the Daily Herald led to evacuation of a six-story office building on the south end of Arlington Heights Thursday morning.

Nothing dangerous was found and the all-clear was given after a response by fire and police from several suburbs and the FBI.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The package was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the reception area of the Daily Herald, one of the tenants in the building along with AT&T.

Three employees were examined for exposure to the substance, but showed no symptoms.

Shortly after noon, FBI representatives on the scene said testing confirmed the package and substance were safe to be transported to the Illinois Department of Public Health lab in Chicago for further tests, including a five- to six-day biological culture.

The FBI continued to investigate the source of the package.

Assisting the Arlington Heights fire and police departments were other firefighters from Mount Prospect, Schaumburg, Elk Grove Village, Palatine, Des Plaines, Streamwood, Buffalo Grove and Rolling Meadows as well as a decontamination unit from MABAS, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

