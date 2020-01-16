Driver faces DUI charge after crash involving Lake County sheriff's squad car

A Lake County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was damaged late Wednesday after it was struck during a traffic stop by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol, officials said. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Lake County woman faces charges of driving under the influence and violating Scott's Law after authorities say she plowed her SUV into the back of a Lake County Sheriff's deputy's squad car Wednesday night while it was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Corey L. Kirschhoffer, 47, of the 39800 block of North Mauser Drive in Wadsworth, was held overnight in the Lake County jail following her arrest in two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and single charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (Scott's Law) and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Sheriff's police said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop at about 10:35 p.m. on eastbound Wadsworth Road, just east of Delany Road in Wadsworth, when a 2013 GMC Acadia driven by Kirschhoffer collided with the patrol vehicle's rear end.

The deputy was outside the squad car, which had emergency lights flashing, when the crash occurred and was not injured, authorities said.

The DUI charge is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison. The Scott's Law violation is punishable by a $250 fine for a first offense and $750 for any subsequent offense.