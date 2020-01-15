Feder: WGN America to launch prime-time national newscast from Chicago

Nexstar Media Group will launch a three-hour nightly national newscast from Chicago this summer on its WGN America cable network. "News Nation" will air from 7 to 10 p.m. daily from a new newsroom and studio under construction at WGN-Channel 9 headquarters at 2501 W. Bradley Place. It's expected to debut in July and reach about 75 million households served by WGN America.

