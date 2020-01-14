Freezing rain, drizzle possible for your morning commute
Updated 1/15/2020 5:56 AM
Freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast for this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for 8 a.m. until noon today for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.
The freezing drizzle could lead to ice on sidewalks, roads and bridges.
Areas of fog are also possible this morning.
Drivers should be on alert for slick conditions and expect longer than average commute times.
