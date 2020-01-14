Freezing rain, drizzle for Wednesday morning commute?
Updated 1/14/2020 11:44 AM
Freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast for Wednesday morning's commute, according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation is expected to start between 6 and 9 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures still below freezing in places, especially north of I-80, and last a few hours until temperatures rise.
Drivers should be on alert for slick conditions and expect longer than average commute times.
