 

Freezing rain, drizzle for Wednesday morning commute?

  • Freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast for Wednesday morning's commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Daily Herald Report
Updated 1/14/2020 11:44 AM

Freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast for Wednesday morning's commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to start between 6 and 9 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures still below freezing in places, especially north of I-80, and last a few hours until temperatures rise.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Drivers should be on alert for slick conditions and expect longer than average commute times.

