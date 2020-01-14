Freezing rain, drizzle for Wednesday morning commute?

Freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast for Wednesday morning's commute, according to the National Weather Service. Daily Herald File Photo

Precipitation is expected to start between 6 and 9 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures still below freezing in places, especially north of I-80, and last a few hours until temperatures rise.

Drivers should be on alert for slick conditions and expect longer than average commute times.