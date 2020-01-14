Aurora man charged with ramming estranged wife's car while she was in it

A 44-year-old Aurora man has been charged with repeatedly ramming his estranged wife's car while she was in it.

Carlos Abrego, of the 600 block of Harvest Avenue, faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a public way and criminal damage to property in connection with the Jan. 7 case, according to Kane County court records.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said officers responded at 2:25 p.m. to an area near Elmwood Drive and Illinois Avenue on the city's near west side for a report a disturbance.

Lewbel said the victim told authorities she parked her 2019 Nissan Sentra on the 600 block of North Elmwood.

But the woman's husband, whom she recently was separated from, pulled into the same lot in his 2003 Chevy TrailBlazer, Lewbel said.

The woman drove off, but Abrego followed and chased her in his SUV, and "while doing so, rammed the back of her car several times," Lewbel said.

Police drove the victim, who was not injured, back to her home, and police saw Abrego's SUV in the driveway with front-end damage and later arrested him, Lewbel said.

Abrego was released from the Kane County jail Monday after posting 10% of his $20,000 bail.

He is next due in court on Jan. 24 and faces a sentence ranging from probation to five years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge.