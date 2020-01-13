Summer of classic rock coming to Aurora's RiverEdge

TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute will perform July 17 as part of the Tribute Concert Series at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

Get the Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep" will play an Aug. 21 concert at Aurora's RiverEdge Park. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

If you want to hear classic rock under the stars this summer, Aurora's RiverEdge Park has got to you covered.

Eight tribute bands are scheduled to perform as part of the outdoor summer concert venue's Tribute Concert Series, which begins June 26 and runs through Aug. 21. RiverEdge Park is at 360 N. Broadway St. in downtown Aurora.

Chicago tribute band, The Chicago Experience, will kick off the series June 26 when it recreates the sound and feel of Chicago's music, including its driving horns. The performance is part of Aurora's Downtown Alive! series, which offers affordable entertainment for $2 a ticket if purchased by May 31. Tickets are $5 starting June 1.

Dark Star Orchestra, a tribute to the Grateful Dead, will take the RiverEdge stage June 27. They perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of touring, or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. Tickets are $25 through May 31 and $35 starting June 1.

Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the night sky when Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute performs July 3. Satisfaction will take audiences through 50 years of the Rolling Stones' musical career. The free concert will culminate in the city of Aurora's fireworks display. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site, and cold beverages will be available for purchase.

Other scheduled shows include:

• One of These Nights, an Eagles tribute band, will perform July 10 as part of Aurora's Downtown Alive! series. Tickets are $2 through May 31 and $5 starting June 1.

• TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute will cover all the top hits of Fleetwood Mac, from "Go Your Own Way" to "Rhiannon," when it performs July 17. Tickets are $12 through May 31 and $21 starting June 1.

• Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees will play hit songs like "Night Fever" and "Jive Talkin'" when it performs July 31. Tickets are $12 through May 31 and $21 starting June 1.

• Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience returns to Aurora on Aug. 7. The Bob Seger-inspired band will perform classics like "Night Moves" and "Old Time Rock-n-Roll." Tickets are $6 through May 31 and $12 starting June 1.

The concert series wraps up Aug. 21 with a performance by Get the Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep." Tickets for the Led Zeppelin tribute band's show are $12 through May 31 and $21 starting June 1.

Tickets for all summer shows at RiverEdge Park are for sale online at riveredgeaurora.com. Phone and in person ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at (630) 896-6666 or at the satellite box office at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.