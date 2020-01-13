Metra running again as Wheeling police investigate report of body along tracks
Updated 1/13/2020 8:51 AM
The Metra NCS line is running again after being halted in both directions for nearly an hour this morning as police searched for a possible body along the tracks.
The stoppage occurred around 7:45 a.m. between Buffalo Grove and Wheeling after a Metra crew reported possibly spotting a body along the tracks, officials from the transit agency said.
Wheeling police said they did investigate the report, but did not say whether a body had been recovered.
Metra said some trains were experiencing delays of up to an hour.
