Metra running again as Wheeling police investigate report of body along tracks

The Metra NCS line is running again after being halted in both directions for nearly an hour this morning as police searched for a possible body along the tracks.

The stoppage occurred around 7:45 a.m. between Buffalo Grove and Wheeling after a Metra crew reported possibly spotting a body along the tracks, officials from the transit agency said.

Wheeling police said they did investigate the report, but did not say whether a body had been recovered.

Metra said some trains were experiencing delays of up to an hour.