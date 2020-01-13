How DuPage cops cracked 44-year-old murder case

Forty-four years ago this week, 16-year-old Pamela Maurer left a friend's house to go buy a Coke at a nearby McDonald's.

It was a short walk from their neighborhood on the south side of Woodridge, less than three-quarters of a mile.

But she never returned home. The next day, her body was found alongside College Road in Lisle. She had been strangled.

And now, authorities say they know who did it, thanks to advances in forensic science.

At a news conference Monday, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Pamela's killer has now been identified as Bruce Lindahl of Aurora who grew up in the Downers Grove, Lisle and Woodridge areas.

Lindahl died in 1981 during the stabbing murder of Charles Huber, 18, of Naperville. Lindahl stabbed Huber multiple times and accidentally stabbed himself in the process.

Berlin said Lindahl also is suspected of killing an Aurora woman who was set to testify against him in a rape trial; the rape and disappearance of a Downers Grove teenager; and of rapes and other crimes against other women in which they are checking DNA databases.

Berlin said any other possible victims are being urged to call the state's attorney's office or Lisle police.

According to press reports from 1976, Maurer, who lived on the 7600 block of Butternut Court, had visited with a 16-year-old friend, Kathy Robertson, and 18-year-old Dale Denham, at Robertson's house in the 2500 block of Crabtree Lane. She left around 9:45 p.m. Her mother reported her missing at 11 p.m.

The next day, Lisle Township Highway Commissioner Thomas Paterson found her body. He told police he had seen a purse on the roadway and was concerned someone had been hit by a car. She was fully clothed. A 3-foot section of rubber hose was found near the body.

"We'll probably never find out why he killed her," Lisle's then-police chief, M.J. Wurth, told a reporter. "But we're going to find him. We have a lot of people to talk to, and there's a lot of people talking."

Authorities published a sketch of a man. They interviewed Maurer's classmates from Downers Grove South High School. They looked into whether she may have stopped at a grocery store or a laundromat in a shopping center that was closer than the McDonald's. They also planned to subpoena two teenage boys, who refused to answer their questions, to be questioned by a grand jury.

Maurer's name came up several times in newspaper articles throughout the 1970s and 1980s, because she was one of six young women whose murders or suspicious deaths in southern DuPage County from 1972 to 1976 puzzled investigators. It caused police from the then-smaller towns to form the Felony Investigative Assistance Team to share expertise and resources.

Lisle police reopened the case in 1993, hoping advances in forensic science would help them as it had Naperville police, who had just charged a man with one of the six murders.

Lisle police told members of the Robertson family in mid-November that they had solved the case, according to a Facebook post by one of the Robertsons.