Energetic puppies, calming yoga create perfect balance in Barrington

Eira, an adoptable Yorkie female pup, does the rounds Sunday during a puppy yoga class at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center in Barrington. The class was a fundraiser for Rescue Warriors Corp., an Elgin-based animal rescue group. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Vicki Smith of Algonquin cuddles with a puppy Sunday during a puppy yoga class at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center in Barrington. The class was a fundraiser for Rescue Warriors Corp., an Elgin-based animal rescue group. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Baddha Kanasana was among the puppies taking part in a puppy yoga class Sunday at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center in Barrington. The class was a fundraiser for Rescue Warriors Corp., an Elgin-based animal rescue group. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Kim Hangoc of Vernon Hills poses for a photo and shakes the paw of Halasana, a female Aussie shepherd mixed breed, during a puppy yoga class Sunday at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center in Barrington. The class was a fundraiser for Rescue Warriors Corp., an Elgin-based animal rescue group. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Caroline Henson of Palatine shares a moment with Baddha Kanasana during a puppy yoga class Sunday at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center in Barrington. The class was a fundraiser for Rescue Warriors Corp., an Elgin-based animal rescue group. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Yoga is all about relaxing the body and calming the mind. Puppies are all frenetic energy and boundless enthusiasm.

Put them together, and somehow it works.

The downward dog was surely a favorite pose Sunday when yoga practitioners and a dozen exuberant pups shared studio space at Advocate Good Shepherd Health and Fitness Center in Barrington.

Besides putting a fun and unusual spin on the centuries-old form of exercise, the puppy yoga get-together also served as a fundraiser for Rescue Warriors Corp., an Elgin-based volunteer organization that works to save abandoned animals from being euthanized because they don't have a permanent home.

Despite their seeming contradictions, puppies and yoga can go hand-in-hand, said Jaynie Falduto, who works in member services at the Advocate health center.

"The puppies just climb on top of you and give you kisses while you're doing the yoga poses," she said. "It's just a great therapy, along with the yoga."