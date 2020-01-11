U.S. soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. soldier killed Saturday by an explosion in Afghanistan has been identified as a 21-year-old Aurora resident.

The city of Aurora mourned Miguel Villalon in a statement on its Facebook page Saturday night. Villalon, who attended East Aurora High School, was one of two service members killed in an explosion when their vehicle struck an roadside bomb in the Kandahar province, the post said. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to The Associated Press.

Mayor Richard C. Irvin, who also served in the U.S. Army, extended condolences to Villalon's loved ones in the statement.

"Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today," Irvin said in the statement. "Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines.

"The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We'll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier," Irvin wrote. "We thank Miguel for his courage, commitment and service. May he rest in peace."