Storm cancels more than 600 flights at O'Hare, Midway

More than 600 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as a winter storm makes its way into the Chicago area.

Midway Airport is reporting 21 cancellations this morning.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of the suburbs until 3 a.m. Sunday.

McHenry County is under a winter storm warning until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Rain is likely to turn into a wintry mix, including ice this morning.

Total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch are possible.

This afternoon or early this evening, the wintry mix should turn to snow.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible.

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible during the storm, and will reduce visibility in some areas this afternoon and evening.