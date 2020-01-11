Storm cancels more than 1,200 flights at O'Hare, Midway

High waves from Lake Michigan hit the lakefront trail near North Avenue as a winter storm moves through the Chicago area Saturday. Freezing rain left roads and trees glazed with ice Saturday across parts of northern Illinois and cut power to about 5,000 homes and businesses. Chicago Sun-Times via Associated Press

More than 1,120 flights had been canceled by late Saturday afternoon at O'Hare International Airport due to a winter storm that stretched across much of the country. Midway Airport reported 88 cancellations as of 4 p.m.

ComEd also reported more than 280 active power outages around Chicago and the suburbs as of 4 p.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of the suburbs until 3 a.m. Sunday.

A lakeshore flood warning is also in effect for Cook and Lake counties until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are being reported, and will reduce visibility in some areas this evening.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible.