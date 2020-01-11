Storm cancels more than 1,200 flights at O'Hare, Midway
Updated 1/11/2020 4:43 PM
More than 1,120 flights had been canceled by late Saturday afternoon at O'Hare International Airport due to a winter storm that stretched across much of the country. Midway Airport reported 88 cancellations as of 4 p.m.
ComEd also reported more than 280 active power outages around Chicago and the suburbs as of 4 p.m.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of the suburbs until 3 a.m. Sunday.
A lakeshore flood warning is also in effect for Cook and Lake counties until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are being reported, and will reduce visibility in some areas this evening.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible.
