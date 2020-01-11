Island Lake man found dead after boating on Georgia-South Carolina lake

A Georgia-based radio station is reporting that the body of an Island Lake man who had been boating on Lake Hartwell in the area of Sadlers Creek State Park was recovered from the lake's South Carolina shoreline Friday morning.

David Dean, 69, had rented a pontoon boat from the Hartwell Marina on Wednesday morning but never returned, according to the report by 92.1 WLHR Lake Hartwell Radio.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Officer Craig Fulghum told the radio station that the pontoon boat was found late Wednesday afternoon anchored in the Carter's Ferry area on the Georgia side of the lake, but only about 30 to 40 feet from the South Carolina state line.

Rescue teams began searching for Dean immediately, but his body wasn't spotted by Georgia DNR Aviation until Friday morning.

Fulghum told WLHR that the search for Dean was complicated by the fact that the canopy on the boat was up and acting as a sail on the windy lake, allowing the boat to move despite the anchor being down and creating a wide potential area to search.

Dean was visiting the area on his own and did not own any property on the lake. The reason for his renting the pontoon boat remains unclear, Fulghum told the radio station.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions in this case," he said. "It's a sad time for everybody, but at least now his family has some closure."

Dean's body was taken to the Anderson County coroner's office Friday. No one there could be reached for comment Saturday. A spokesman for the Georgia DNR said information was not immediately available Saturday.