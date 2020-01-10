Snow, ice and high winds expected in weekend storm

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Chicago area, where some parts could see a quarter inch of ice and seven inches of snow. Daily Herald file photo/2009

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Chicago area that will be in effect through Saturday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains today followed by freezing rain and sleet this evening that could leave up to a quarter inch of ice in some parts of the suburbs, forecasters said.

Parts of the area could see as much as seven inches of snow Saturday, according to weather models. High winds are also expected to add to the danger during the storm.

According to forecasts, the northern parts of Lake and McHenry counties could see 3-7 inches of snow by the time the storm clears out Sunday.

Most of Kane and northwest Cook counties can expect 3-5 inches of snow.

Forecasts show DuPage County and northern Will County could receive 2-4 inches of snow during the storm.

The ice, which is expected late Friday into early Saturday, is expected to be heaviest in northwest Kane County and western McHenry County.

The combination of ice, snow and winds will make traveling particularly treacherous, meteorologists warn.

In addition to poor road conditions, poor visibility is also expected.