Hinsdale man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old boy

A 26-year-old Hinsdale man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old boy he met on an internet dating app.

Mark Sadlowski, of the 500 block of N. North Street, is being held on $150,000 bail.

Authorities say Sadlowski contacted the boy online and the two met in person on Nov. 1 when the abuse occurred. An arrest warrant for Sadlowski was issued Jan. 8 and he was taken into custody the next day.

"It is alleged that this defendant arranged to meet his victim via an online dating application and once they were alone, sexually abused him," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "These allegations are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law."

Sadlowski's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27 when he will be arraigned in front of Judge Liam Brennen.