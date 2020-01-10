Frosty Fest 2020 canceled by severe winter weather

Frosty Fest, which organizers try to hold as an annual celebration of winter weather, will be canceled this year due to weather, Gurnee Park District officials announced Friday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a winter storm to enter the area Friday night into Saturday night, which will bring rain and snow.

"We hope for fluffy beautiful snow for the event and sometimes it's there, but living in the Midwest, sometimes it's not," said Deanna Angelini Johann, public relations and sponsorship specialist for the Gurnee Park District, referring to the nasty mix of weather in the forecast.

Park district staff made the decision to cancel in collaboration with the village of Gurnee, Johann said. Johann said the park district will not reschedule the event because it isn't feasible to get the volunteers, vendors and sponsors to commit to two dates. The event was to be held at Bittersweet Golf Course in Gurnee.

This is not the first time the event has been called for severe weather. In 2015, bitterly cold weather led organizers to postpone the event to February. But the weather didn't improve and the make up day also was canceled.