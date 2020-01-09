Sewer line break closes Wauconda school

A sewer line break prompted the closure of Wauconda's Robert Crown School on Thursday, and classes Friday's are uncertain.

Both students and staffers were given the day off.

Wauconda Unit School District 118 officials announced the school was closed Wednesday night on the district website and on social media.

"The line was unable to be fixed this evening and the smell in the school is not conducive for occupancy," the statement reads.

A decision on whether school will be in session Friday is pending.