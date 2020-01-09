Route 60 shut down near Mundelein after crash

A stretch of Route 60 near Mundelein was shut down in both directions Thursday after a car struck a utility pole and sent live wires falling to the ground.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred about 1:40 p.m. on Route 60 just south of Fremont Center Road.

Route 60 will remain closed between Peterson and Fremont Center roads until utility repairs are completed.

"It will likely be several hours," Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

The site isn't far from the three Fremont School District 79 campuses. School officials have been notified and are working on a traffic plan for afternoon dismissal, Covelli said.