Route 45 in Libertyville closed following multi-vehicle crash

Route 45 in Libertyville is closed between Peterson and Casey roads due to a multivehicle crash near the train tracks, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The crash occurred before 8 a.m., involved at least four vehicles and has snarled traffic in the area, according to the sheriff's office. A deputy just happened to be near the scene when the crash occurred, the investigation is being turned over to the Libertyville Police Department.

At least one person needed to be extricated from a vehicle, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.