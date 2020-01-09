Lake Park tabs Glenbard administrator as new superintendent

Lake Park High School District 108 has tabbed an administrator from a neighboring system to be its next superintendent.

Jeff Feucht, who has served as assistant superintendent for educational services in Glenbard High School District 87 since 2012, will assume his new duties July 1. He will replace Lynn Panega, who is retiring after 14 years at Lake Park, including the past 10 as superintendent.

The school board unanimously approved the appointment Wednesday night.

"Dr. Feucht demonstrated communication, leadership and interpersonal skills that ranked high in our superintendent search survey," school board President Barbara Layer said in a written statement. "The board of education is confident that he brings a student-centered vision that will make him an asset to our entire Lancer community."

Feucht becomes the seventh superintendent in the district's 64-year history.

In his current role in Illinois' third-largest high school district, Feucht has led the instructional leadership team in receiving national recognition for providing sustained professional growth programs for its teachers and closing student enrollment gaps in advanced placement courses by race and income. District 108 officials said he also brings extensive experience in strategic planning, instructional technology and implementation of innovative course offerings.

He previously served as an assistant principal at Glenbard West High School and taught at Bartlett High School in Elgin Area District U-46.

"As someone who has served over two decades of my career in two neighboring districts, I am well aware of the reputation Lake Park has for its tradition of excellence," Feucht said in a statement.

Glenbard Superintendent David Larson praised Feucht's "driving commitment to excellence and his quest for educational opportunities for all of our students," in a statement released Wednesday night. "Through his vast knowledge, strong work ethic and collegial collaboration, he has had a significant positive impact on our educational program."

The Lake Park school board worked with a search firm during the first semester of the school year to find the new superintendent. Officials said the process involved stakeholder surveys and focus groups.

Feucht, who lives in Park Ridge with his wife and two daughters, has a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois, a master's degree from Aurora University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Aurora University in 2011.

Lake Park has two campuses in Roselle and serves roughly 2,600 students from Itasca, Keeneyville and Medinah, and portions of Roselle, Bloomingdale, Hanover Park and Wood Dale.