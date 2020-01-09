Cinnaholic to open Schaumburg store Jan. 24
Updated 1/9/2020 5:27 PM
Cinnaholic will open its second Chicago-area location on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1404 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg, near the corner of Meacham Road.
The gourmet cinnamon roll bakery will offer its cinnamon rolls for only $1 each from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day.
The new Schaumburg store joins nearly 40 existing locations in 15 states and Canada, including one in Naperville.
Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on the ABC show, "Shark Tank," and was recently listed on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list.
The company began franchising in 2014 and currently has more than 100 locations in development.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.