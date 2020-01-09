Cinnaholic to open Schaumburg store Jan. 24

The second Cinnaholic location in the Chicago area will open Friday, Jan. 24 at 1404 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic will open its second Chicago-area location on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1404 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg, near the corner of Meacham Road.

The gourmet cinnamon roll bakery will offer its cinnamon rolls for only $1 each from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day.

The new Schaumburg store joins nearly 40 existing locations in 15 states and Canada, including one in Naperville.

Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on the ABC show, "Shark Tank," and was recently listed on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list.

The company began franchising in 2014 and currently has more than 100 locations in development.