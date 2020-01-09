8 inches of snow, dangerous ice? Here's what you need to know about storm forecast

Forecasters are warning that a dangerous mix of snow and ice starting late Friday could hamper weekend travel throughout the Chicago suburbs. Daily Herald File Photo

A storm system is moving into the Chicago area Friday that could bring as much as eight inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area as well as dangerous ice accumulation, forecasters said.

A warm front carrying rain and high winds is heading to the area today with gusts of up to 55 mph expected in some areas of the south suburbs.

But as the jet stream pushes down from Canada Friday, the suburbs could be along the line that sees the greatest effects of the storm, according to some weather models.

Freezing rain Friday night is a possibility, but the National Weather Service Chicago office issued a notice two hours ago stating the worst of the storm would likely be Saturday and Saturday night.

"Confidence continues to increase for a potentially significant winter storm to impact the region Friday night into Saturday night," the weather service notification read.

The weather service forecast states the greatest potential for "significant impacts" were in Kane, Lake and McHenry counties as well as northwestern Cook County. The forecasts for much of DuPage and Will counties suggested the risk of significant impact was "possible."

Meteorologists warned of dangerous travel conditions throughout the duration of the storm, which is expected to let up some time early Sunday.