Suspect sought in attempted child abduction in Palatine Twp.

Cook County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may have attempted to abduct two children Tuesday in Palatine Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was behind the wheel of a pickup truck about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he approached the children on the 2300 block of Nichols Road near Frontage Road and attempted to lure them into his vehicle. The man fled after a relative of the children saw the truck and began to approach.

The man was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet tall, with a dark mustache and beard. He was driving a red pickup truck with yellow lights on the roof and no front license plate.

Anyone with information should call the Cook County sheriff's office at (847) 635-1188.