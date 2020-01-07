Debate over Des Plaines officials' benefits returns

Des Plaines aldermen on Monday resumed their long-running debate over city-funded health, dental and life insurance for elected officials but postponed a vote on whether to eliminate those benefits for future officeholders.

The elimination of benefits is being championed by Mayor Matthew Bogusz and 3rd Ward Alderman Denise Rodd. The proposed change would not apply to the Bogusz or current aldermen and city clerk, who would continue to receive benefits during their terms and any terms immediately following it.

"I think you'll find that (this change) is consistent with almost all of our neighboring communities," Bogusz said. "People have said that they've only run for office because a perk like this was available. I won't say when and I won't say who, but I've heard it with my own ears."

Surveys conducted by the Northwest Municipal Conference in 2013, 2014 and 2017 showed that Des Plaines is in the minority of towns that offer such benefits. Of the 22 towns that responded to the surveys, only Des Plaines, Evanston, Palatine, Schaumburg and Streamwood provided health benefits to elected officials.

"It seems to be a holdover from a time when elected officials were full-time," said Rodd, adding that she does not take advantage of the benefits. "Certainly I've been able to manage my work as alderman in a part-time capacity."

With insurance costs rising, the benefits as they're currently structured are not sustainable, Rodd said.

Those benefits are just one part of officials' compensation. The mayor receives an annual salary of $9,600, with an expense account of $200 a month. Aldermen receive an annual salary of $3,000, with expense accounts of $150 a month. They also receive cellphones and tablets on request, and the mayor has access to a city-owned car.

Some towns, like Barrington and Glencoe, pay officials no salary at all. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Schaumburg pays its mayor $25,283 a year and trustees $15,553, while Evanston pays its mayor $25,317 and aldermen $15,990.

It is not the first time council members have debated their benefits in recent years. In 2016, aldermen voted to formally include their benefits in the city code, after Bogusz moved to eliminate them. Bogusz then vetoed the measure, but aldermen overrode the veto.

Later that year, a group of residents filed petitions to put the issue up for an advisory referendum in the November 2016 election. They later withdrew the measure after objections were filed to their petitions.

On Monday, 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester suggested increasing officials' pay if the city council gets rid of the benefits. He pointed out that their compensation hasn't been reviewed since 1996.

"This is not an easy issue for any of us to discuss," he said. "The question that we're asking tonight is how much should the compensation be for the city council and the mayor."

Bogusz insisted that the question was narrower: simply whether or not future officials should receive benefits.

"Public servants should not need incentives to do the job," he said.

At Chester's suggestion, aldermen tabled the matter and referred it to the council's Finance and Administration Committee for further review.

The council heard comments from three members of the public, including Wayne Woodworth, one of the residents behind the 2016 referendum effort.

"I think it would be nice to (have benefits) taken away, removed," he said. "Nothing against the officials. It's just not practical."

Rodd asked all of her colleagues to talk to their constituents about the change.

"This is an awkward discussion, but a necessary one," she said.