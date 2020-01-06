Off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer dies after Elgin crash

An off-duty Cook County sheriff's police sergeant died after an Elgin crash on Sunday, authorities said.

The Elgin police and fire departments responded to the crash at 4:29 p.m. Sunday, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle drove southbound across northbound lanes, striking a utility pole and ultimately coming to rest in the 1100 block of Dundee Avenue," police said.

A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

The sergeant was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

The sergeant suffered a fatal medical emergency that led to the crash, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.

"We understand the Elgin Police Department responded to the incident and are referring any additional questions to that agency at this time," the Cook County sheriff's office said. "We are shaken by this loss, and our hearts go out to his family."

Any further information will be released by the Kane County coroner's office, Elgin police said.