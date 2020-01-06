 

Indian Prairie D204 tabs Washington, D.C.,-area educator as new superintendent

  • Adrian Talley

    Adrian Talley

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/6/2020 11:56 AM

A veteran educator who most recently has worked in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is in line to become the next superintendent of Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

Adrian Talley has been selected to replace Karen Sullivan, who is retiring in June. The school board is expected to approve his three-year contract at its Jan. 13 meeting.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Talley has more than three decades of experience in education, including five years as an administrator in Prince George's County Public Schools, one of the nation's 25 largest districts with 208 schools and centers and more than 130,000 students and 19,000 employees. He currently oversees the management of 64 community schools within the district. He previously was the executive director of student services for the district.

Community members can meet Talley during a reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Crouse Education Center, 780 Shoreline Drive, Aurora.

District 204 serves students in portions of Naperville, Aurora, Plainfield and Bolingbrook.

